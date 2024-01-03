Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, winter chill likely to continue for next few days in north India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi and NCR are experiencing a biting cold.

Delhi weather update: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced dense fog, leading to decreased visibility in several parts of the region. The recorded minimum temperature in Delhi was 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach approximately 20 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also predicted that the national capital will experience severe cold weather in the upcoming days, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, January 3.

"Visibility Recorded (at 530 am today) (was less than 200 metres): Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaipur & Ajmer-50 each; Jammu Division: Jammu-200; Haryana: Ambala-200; East Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-200. Current Visibility over Delhi: Sardarjung-500m and Palam-600m," the IMD said.

Dense fog covers Delhi Airport

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed dense fog over the airport. Several flights to and from Delhi were delayed due to low visibility. According to the IMD, fog also encircled over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, north Madhya Pradesh and Assam on Wednesday.

The homeless in the national capital were seen taking refuge at night shelters. As the temperature dipped, people were also seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm. Dense fog has been forecast today (January 3) at a few places over Uttarakhand and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir.

UP transport authority issues instructions

People expressed their discomfort due to cold in areas surrounding Delhi, including Agra, Meerut and Mathura. According to the IMD, due to the fog cover late Tuesday evening, visibility in the areas was reduced, with Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly recording the lowest at 25. Meanwhile, in the wake of multiple accidents due to prevalent fog, the Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner issued strict instructions and mentioned that children below 18 years of age will clearly be banned from driving. In case anyone below 18 years of age is seen driving, the vehicle owner will be imprisoned for three years and fined Rs 25,000 as punishment.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Cold wave grips North India, 26 trains running late due to low visibility | Check full list