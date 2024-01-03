Cold wave grips North India, 26 trains running late due to low visibility | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Cold wave in North India: Train operations remained affected on Wednesday as dense fog continued to engulf several parts of north India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, leading to low visibility.

According to the Indian Railways, at least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog.

Notably, 26 trains were delayed on January 2 while on the first day of the new year 2024, 21 trains ran were late in the region. On the last day of 2023, 23 trains were late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region.

Check full list here:

As per the Indian Railways, Amritsar-Nanded Express and Chennai-New Delhi Duronto are delayed by almost 7 hours, while Ajmer-Karta Express and Seoni-Ferozpur Patalkot Express are running late by 6 hours. Trains like the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani and Jammutwai-Ajmer are delayed by 5 hours.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Amzangarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Khajurao-Kurukshetra, Katihar-Amritsar Express and Manikpur-Nizamudin are running late by almost four hours.

IMD forecast

IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

The IMD said that moderate to dense fog cover was observed over parts of the region, including Punjab, Haryana, and central parts of Uttar Pradesh. Taking to the social media platform X, the IMD said that very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

'Very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 meters is 'dense', 201 and 500 meters 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 meters 'shallow.'

