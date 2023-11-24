Delhi metro: Train services on Blue Line to be briefly hit due to maintenance work | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi metro services to be disrupted

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said the train services on the Blue Line will be briefly hit from Saturday night till Sunday morning due to the maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations.

"To undertake scheduled maintenance work b/w Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on intervening night of 25/26th November 2023, train services on the Line will be briefly regulated on early Sunday morning (26th Nov)," a post by DMRC on X read.

The services on either side of this maintenance section of the Blue Line -- from Dwarka Sector-21 to Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali -- will continue to remain available according to weekday timetable during this period, the officials said.

"Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk section till 6 am from the routine start time of revenue services in this section. Hence, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations, falling in this section, will remain closed till 6 am. Services on this section/stations will commence from 6 am onwards," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

