Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray, son get court notice in defamation case by Eknath Shinde faction

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray in a civil defamation suit. The civil defamation suit was filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale. In addition to this, the court has also issued a summon to Sanjay Raut.

As per a report of ANI, the next date of hearing is April 17. 'Delhi High Court issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray in a civil defamation suit filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale. The Court has also issued summons to Sanjay Raut also in the suit. The next date of hearing is April 17.' reads a tweet from ANI.