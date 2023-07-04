Delhi govt to organise 'Kanwar camps' for Kanwariyas across city; Traffic Police issues advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The Kanwar yatra will culminate on August 15

Kanwar Yatra: As the 'Kanwar Yatra' commenced on Tuesday, the Delhi government is set to provide camps across the city to provide facilities to yatris. The yatra, which commenced on the first day of the month Sawan, will culminate on August 15.

"Like every year, the Delhi government is organising Kanwar camps across Delhi for Kanwariyas where they will be provided all facilities," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

It is worth mentioning here that a large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi every year and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. A police advisor stated that this year the number is expected to be around 15 to 20 lakh. The devotees carrying kanwars will pass through several routes, it added.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Earlier on Monday, July 4, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that elaborate arrangements have been made in view of upcoming Kanwar Yatra and cautioned that congestion is expected at several places due to the movement of Kanwarias. "The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees," the advisory said.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra: Yogi govt's security plan for devotees includes drones, 2500 CCTV cameras

"The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During this period of Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution," the advisory added.

Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara. Such vehicles coming from Loni Road (Shahdara side) will be diverted on Wazirabad Road to exit from Outer Ring Road, the advisory stated.

(With PTI inputs)