Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh's judicial custody extended

In the ongoing saga of the Delhi excise scam, a Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh until January 20. This development is part of the larger investigation into a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal presided over the proceedings and, concurrently, granted permission for Sanjay Singh to visit the returning officer. This visit is in connection with Singh's anticipated re-election to the Rajya Sabha on January 12. Given the AAP's significant dominance in the Delhi assembly, Singh, along with two other AAP candidates, is likely to secure a Rajya Sabha seat without facing opposition.

The court's decision to extend judicial custody stemmed from an application by Singh, requesting the jail authorities facilitate his visit to the returning officer. This visit is essential for Singh to receive his election certificate, especially as January 12 marks the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations.

In a related development, the court granted interim bail to Sarvesh Mishra, a close aide to Sanjay Singh. Mishra, named as an accused in the fifth supplementary chargesheet, had his regular bail application scheduled for January 20.

The excise scam under investigation pertains to the Delhi government's excise policy, implemented on November 17, 2021. However, this policy was subsequently revoked at the end of September 2022 amidst corruption allegations. Investigating agencies claim that the profit margin for wholesalers was arbitrarily increased from 5% to 12% under the new policy.

Allegations from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate include charges of cartelization resulting from the revised policy. Furthermore, they argue that individuals ineligible for liquor licenses received preferential treatment for financial gain.

Contrary to these claims, the Delhi government and Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Instead, they argue that the new policy, if allowed to continue, would have led to a boost in revenue for the state. The unfolding legal proceedings will continue to shed light on the intricacies of this case as it navigates the judicial system.

