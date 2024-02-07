Delhi excise case: Court to pronounce order on ED's plea against Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court will pronounce its order at 4 PM on Wednesday on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged excise policy case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said he posted the matter at 4 PM. The judge reserved the order after the ED submitted that it has concluded the arguments in the matter.

Earlier, the probe agency had filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons on February 3.

Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons issued by ED on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

AAP vs ED battle intensifies

Meanwhile, AAP and BJP are locked in a war. In the last few days, allegations and counter-allegations traded by both sides. On Wednesday, Delhi Minister Atishi accused PM Modi of targeting Kejriwal of orchestrating the raids as a means to suppress political dissent. She asserted that PM Modi perceives Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a formidable challenger and the primary voice of opposition against his administration.

"...After 16 hours of raids, ED took two Gmail account downloads of the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary. Then they took three mobile phones belonging to CM's Personal Secretary and his family...PM Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge and raise his voice against him, it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

