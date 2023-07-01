Delhi: Cylinder blast in factory kills two, probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Cylinder blast in factory kills two

Cylinder blast: Two persons died while two others sustained injuries in a cylinder blast in Delhi’s plastic moulding factory, police said on Saturday (July 1).

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm today in the Gokalpuri area of the national capital where the factor was being run in a rented accommodation, the police said.

The police and fire department officials rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information. Upon enquiry, it was revealed that four persons had sustained injuries, out of whom one had died on the spot while three others were shifted to GTB Hospital.

“Later it was found that another person had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” the police said.

Deceased identified

The deceased persons were identified as Bablu, 38, and Karan, 60, who died at the hospital during treatment.

“It was found that a blast had taken place in the air compressor tank, which is used in the plastic moulding machine. The factory was being operated in a rented accommodation of around 150 square yards,” they added.

The police are attempting to contact the owner of the property, Naresh, who had rented the premises to one Yadav who was running a plastic moulding factory from the place.

“Efforts are being made to contact both of them. Their mobile phones are switched off. They will be traced soon,” the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

