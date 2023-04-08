Delhi cop shoots self with service revolver; dies

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead.

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside a PCR van on Saturday morning near Chandgi Ram Akhara in Civil Lines area of the national capital, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that today at around 6:25 am, the police received the information that head constable Imran Mohammed, PCR van In-charge in Civil Lines Police Station, had shot himself with his official weapon.

He was immediately taken to Bara Hindu Rao hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. The incident took place at Bela Road, near Chandgi Ram Akhara. The deceased shot himself when the PCR driver and his colleague Constable Atul Bhati ad gone to a toilet, said the DCP..

The District Crime Team has been called to inspect the incident. Further details are awaited.

(With agencies input)

