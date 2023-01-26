Delhi: Head constable shoots self with service pistol inside Paharganj police station, dies

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Police personnel kills self

In a shocking incident, a Delhi Police head constable on Thursday died after shooting himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station.

According to Delhi police officer, head constable Devender, posted in Jaguar team of Delhi Police's central district took the extreme step at 3.30 am.

Suicide note recovered

A suicide note has also been recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons, a senior police officer said.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted. The post-mortem was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his native place in Haryana's Sonipat, the officer said.

Earlier on January 10, CISF constable deployed in 'B' shift duty at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport died allegedly by shooting himself inside the washroom on Level 2 of the airport.

The security personnel allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar. The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 around 3:45 pm.

Also Read: Delhi: CISF constable deployed at IGI's Terminal 3 shoots self dead