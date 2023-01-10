Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
Delhi: CISF constable deployed at IGI's Terminal 3 shoots self dead

CISF constable deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom around 3.45 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2023 18:21 IST
A CISF constable deployed in 'B' shift duty at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport died allegedly by shooting himself inside the washroom on Level 2 of the airport, officials said on Tuesday.

The security personnel allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon, officials added.

The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 around 3:45 pm, they said.

The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security  Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

