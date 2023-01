'Multiple mistakes': Go First gets show cause notice for leaving behind 55 passengers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Go First gets show cause notice

Go First incident: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport, after finding that "multiple mistakes" led to the incident. They have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA.

On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport.

"In the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

"However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement said.

The incident came to light after some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.

Latest India News