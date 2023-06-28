Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: CBI files FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in govt-aided school

The CBI has registered a case regarding the appointment of some teachers at a school supported by the Delhi government and run by the Vedic Sanskrit Agricultural Educational Society on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently searched 13 locations in Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh concerning the case.

14 months after a preliminary investigation revealed that 16 candidates were hired for 18 open positions at V S Agriculture Senior Secondary School, the agency filed the FIR.

The request tracked down that candidates - - Praveen Bazad, PGT (Political Theory), Chitre Rekha, TGT (English), Sonia, TGT (SST), Pratibha, PGT ( Economics), Pinki Arya, TGT (Sanskrit), and Manish Kumar, PGT (Business) - - were allegedly selected on the basis of forged documents.

It stated that Krishan Rana, the former chairman of the management committee of Vedic Sanskrit Agriculture Senior Secondary School, Shashikant Singh, the former office holder of Jim Corbett Senior Secondary School, and unidentified others conspired to commit the irregularities.

Under IPC sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery, the CBI has filed the FIR against Rana, Singh, the six candidates, and unidentified officials of the Delhi government's Directorate of Education.

"All the selected candidates were given the advantage in their selection. Almost all the experience certificates were issued after the last date of submission of forms, and the chairman managed it before the scrutiny of the applications," the FIR alleged.

The CBI has seen that, clearly, the heading was given to the known contender to plan experience authentications for coming quite close to justifying and being given a benefit "deliberately and dishonestly" in the meeting by granting better grades to the chosen applicants.

"On the basis of these advantages, the suspect candidates were selected and appointed as teachers in V S Agriculture Senior Secondary School. Besides, the physical handicapped certificates were also issued after the last date of submission of the application form," the FIR alleged.

The CBI believed that some of the selected candidates' applications should have been rejected; however, the chairman deliberately and dishonestly gave some candidates an opportunity and obtained their experience certificates as part of the conspiracy.

Also Read | Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police files 640-page chargesheet against accused Sahil

Also Read | AAP to contest 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, campaign against centre's ordinance on agenda