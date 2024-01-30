Delhi: 44-year-old advocate jumps off Saket court building, suicide note recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

New Delhi: A 44-year-old advocate allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Saket court of south Delhi, police said. Police said the deceased, Om Kumar Sharma, allegedly jumped from the Lawyer’s chamber in Saket court on Monday evening. His body was recovered from the parking area, they said.

As per the police, they received a call around 8 pm about the incident. “At 8 pm, we received information that an advocate jumped off from the Lawyer’s chamber in Saket court and died. His body was found in the parking area behind Saket court. We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy,” a senior police officer said.

Victim was suffering from liver disease'

A suicide note was found in the possession of the victim, who had been battling liver disease for the past two years. Upon investigation, the police discovered that the deceased had been grappling with liver disease for the past two years.

“On Monday, he and his wife visited a hospital and came to Saket Court. He left his wife at the gate and later committed suicide,” the officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

