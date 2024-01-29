Body of Delhi ACP's son, pushed into Haryana canal, recovered; main accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The Delhi Police has recovered the body of an assistant commissioner of police’s son who was allegedly pushed into a canal in Haryana by two of his friends over a financial dispute, officials said on Sunday (January 28). Main accused in the case Vikas Bharadwaj was also arrested. The body of the ACP's son was allegedly thrown into the canal by two men, including a clerk working with a lawyer in the Tis Hazari Court, while returning from a wedding, police said. Lakshya Chauhan had gone to attend a marriage function in Haryana’s Sonepat last week along with two of his friends – Vikas Bharadwaj and Abhishek, the police had said last Thursday.

After he did not return home the next day, his father Yashpal Singh, posted as ACP (Operations) in Outer-north Delhi, lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday, they said.

The complaint was later converted into an abduction FIR after the police suspected some foul play during the investigation, they added.

The section of murder was added to the case on Friday and one person was arrested in connection with the case, an official said.

Chauhan’s friend Bhardwaj works as a clerk for another lawyer who practises at the Tis Hazari court, while Abhishek is his acquaintance who was detained on Thursday for questioning, he said.

What did the accused reveal during interrogation?

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed that Bhardwaj called him on Monday noon and invited him to attend a marriage function with him and Chauhan in Sonepat, the official said.

Bhardwaj had also told him that Chauhan had taken a loan from him and misbehaved whenever he asked him to return the money.

The duo then planned to eliminate him, he added.

On Monday, Chauhan picked the accused from near Mukarba Chowk in Rohini in the national capital.

They reached the marriage function by night and left after 12 am, another official said.

While returning, the trio stopped the car on the roadside near the Munak Canal to attend nature's call. This is when Bhardwaj and Abhishek allegedly pushed Chauhan into the canal and fled the spot in his car, the official said.

When the accused reached Delhi, Bhardwaj dropped Abhishek in Narela and went away, he said. Abhishek was picked up from his house in Narela on Thursday, the official said.

Based on Abhishek's statement, he was arrested and Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing dissapearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code were added to the FIR, he added.

The police said that the main accused Vikas was arrested on Sunday and the car used in the crime was also recovered.

"The body of the deceased was recovered from the canal near Samalkha in Haryana," the police added.

Abhishek's three-day police custody remand was taken following his arrest, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

