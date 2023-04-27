Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Delhi: Removed recently from Hindu College job, ad-hoc teacher found dead

Updated on: April 27, 2023 14:15 IST
A 33-year-old Delhi University ad-hoc teacher died by suicide at his house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Thursday. Samarveer, was recently removed from the job at the Hindu College. 

Police said, Samarveer, originally from Molki village in Rajasthan's Baran district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room but no suicide was found. Samarveer, was working as an ad-hoc lecturer at Hindu College but a different lecturer was appointed in his place recently after which he was in depression, his cousin who had gone to duty at the time of the incident said to the police.

According to police, they received a call on Wednesday regarding a man hanging himself to death at an apartment in Rani Bagh area. When a police team reached there, they found the room was locked from inside. A mobile crime team of the outer district was called and the door was forcibly opened, said Harendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet, the DCP said.

Several empty liquor bottles and cigarettes boxes were found in the room, police said. The DCP said no foul play was suspected and the body will be handed over to his family after postmortem.

