Thane: Man found dead with throat slit; neighbour says he was afraid of brother's ghost

A 31-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Narpoli area of Thane district's Bhiwandi township on Saturday, police said. Deceased Tulsiram Chavan lived alone after the death of his parents, and a sibling who came to stay in Bhiwandi died on February 2 this year, an official said quoting the complaint filed by a woman in his neighbourhood.

"The woman has told us that Chavan informed her late Friday night that he used to feel the presence of his dead brother in the house, and that he was being attacked in his sleep," the official said.

"The woman asked him to sleep in her house. It was around 5 am today that he went out did not return. His body was found nearby at around 7:30 am," added the Narpoli police station official.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, he added.

