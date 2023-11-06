Maharashtra: Man rapes minor daughter for two years in Mumbai, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Mumbai crime: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening to kill his 13-year-old daughter in the Eastern suburb of Govandi in Mumbai. The accused father was arrested after the girl’s mother filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case by the police, the police said on Monday (November 6). The man was charged under sections 376, 367 (2) (N), 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Shivaji Nagar Police in Mumbai said.

He was presented in the court and sent to police custody for five days, the police said.

“The accused father raped his minor daughter several times in the last two years,” Shivaji Nagar Police said.

How did the matter come to the fore?

The incident came to light after the mother saw her weeping and asked her about her situation. “But she remained silent”, the police said. “The accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” the police added.

The victim girl told the police that her father raped her several times and took her to different places, according to the police.

After discovering the incident, the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police station, based on which the police filed a case, the police said.

"The accused was arrested after police registered a case," police added.

(With ANI inputs)