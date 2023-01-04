Delhi: Man stabs female friend in Adarsh Nagar, arrested | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The horrific incident captured on CCTV

A 22-year-old man namely Sukhvinder was arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Monday (January 2), said police official on Wednesday.

“Both were friends and due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times. The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable,” said.

The brutal attacked captured in the CCTV in which the duo is seen walking in a narrow lonely lane in the residential area and after walking few minutes the accused attacked her.

Man tries to drag 19-year-old girl inside car

In another shocking incident, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Citing Delhi police, the agency said that a young man tried to force a teenage girl to get into the car and when she refused, the youth threatened to throw acid at her.

Kanjhawala death case

These cases once again raised concerns over women's safety in Delhi. While the probe into the horrific Kanjhawala death case is still underway, another two shocking incidents exposed the law and order situation in the national capital.