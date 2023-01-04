Delhi shocker: Man tries to drag 19-year-old girl inside car in Pandav Nagar; probe on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Delhi shocker: In another shocking incident, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Citing Delhi police, the agency said that a young man tried to force a teenage girl to get into the car and when she refused, the youth threatened to throw acid at her.

The shocking incident came nearly three days after a 20-year-old girl, Anjali Singh, was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. She was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

