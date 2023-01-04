Delhi shocker: Man tries to drag 19-year-old girl inside car in Pandav Nagar; probe on

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
In another shocking incident, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Ajeet Kumar New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 10:43 IST
Delhi shocker: In another shocking incident, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Citing Delhi police, the agency said that a young man tried to force a teenage girl to get into the car and when she refused, the youth threatened to throw acid at her.  

The shocking incident came nearly three days after a 20-year-old girl, Anjali Singh, was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. She was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. 

