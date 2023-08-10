Delhi: Man arrested for making 'obscene gestures' at woman at Mandi House metro station

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The incident occurred at the Mandi House metro station

In yet another such incident in the national capital, a man was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman at Mandi House metro station in New Delhi. According to the police, the accused has been identified as 23-year-old Shivam Sharma. He has done B.Pharma and was presently working in a marketing department of a pharmaceutical company, they said.

The incident is said to have occurred when the was travelling on a metro train from Tughlakabad metro station to Mandi House on August 7. She got off the train at Mandi House and went to platform 1 to wait for a friend. At platform number 2, the accused began making offensive gestures and acts against her. The complainant got scared and approached the CISF staff at the station, the police said.

Woman posted the matter on X (Twitter)

By the time the CISF staff arrived, the accused boarded the metro and fled. The complainant posted about the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), following which police contacted her and registered a case.

The victim identified the culprit during the examination of the CCTV footage. The accused's photos were also developed. He was discovered to have left the metro train at the Nangli metro station. It was later discovered that the defendant lived in Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur. He was eventually apprehended, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik. Meanwhile, Anuj Dayal, a spokeswoman for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), urged riders to act properly while riding the metro.

DMRC issues statement

"DMRC views such issues with great seriousness. In this particular case also, all necessary assistance was extended to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused. After receiving the complaint on social media, we immediately contacted the complainant and collected all necessary details," Dayal said.

"Through CCTV footage, the location of the person and his entry to the station was established. It could be traced that he had booked the ticket online and his phone number also could be found. All details were shared with the police that took prompt action and arrested the individual today. DMRC premises are under CCTV surveillance and passengers are requested to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling," Dayal further added.

