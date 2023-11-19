Delhi: Released from juvenile home a month ago, 17-yr-old stabs another teen to death, apprehended

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 17-year-old boy who was released from a juvenile home only a month ago was held on Saturday (November 18) for allegedly stabbing to death another teenager in the Aman Vihar area of the national capital, the police said. The victim was identified as Akash who was killed by the accused on Friday evening when he had gone to Aman Vihar to meet a friend, the police said. The accused teenager was apprehended from Haryana's Sonipat and brought back to Delhi, they added.

“The accused killed Akash in an act of revenge after he and his friend assaulted him,” the police said.

According to the police, he has six criminal cases, including that of robbery, cheating and assault registered against him at the Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar police stations.

In one of these cases, he was sent to a juvenile home and released only a month ago, police said.

