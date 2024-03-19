Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A security personnel with a rifle in his hand on duty.

In a recent development, an encounter between the police and Maoists near the Dantewada Bijapur border in the forests of Purangel-Gampur has resulted in the deaths of two Naxalites. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kirandul police station area.

"Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter between police and Maoists near the Dantewada Bijapur border, in the forests of Purangel-Gampur under the Kirandul police station area. The police seized two weapons and a large quantity of ammunition. Intensive searching is going on around the incident site," said DSP Krishna Kumar Chandrakar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Gunfight erupts during anti-Naxalite operation

The encounter unfolded in the morning amidst the dense forests near the villages of Purangel and Gampur, situated under the jurisdiction of the Kirandul police station area. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai disclosed that the gunfight ensued while a joint team of security forces was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation in the region.

Joint operation involving multiple units

Security forces, comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, units of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 111th, 230th, and 231st battalions, jointly executed the operation based on actionable intelligence regarding the presence of armed Naxalites in the vicinity.

Recovery of bodies and arms

Following the cessation of gunfire, authorities recovered the bodies of a male and female Naxalite from the scene, along with two weapons, explosives, and various other items. Additionally, reports indicated injuries sustained by several other Naxalites during the exchange of fire.

Ongoing investigation and search operation

As the identities of the deceased remain undisclosed, the Superintendent of Police emphasised that a thorough search operation is currently underway in the area to ensure the safety of the surroundings and to apprehend any remaining members of the insurgent group.

Previous encounters

This encounter marks another instance in a series of recent operations against Naxalite insurgents in the region. Last week, security forces eliminated a Naxalite in Kanker district on March 16, while two others met the same fate in Bijapur district on March 15.

Also read | Teen detained for sexually assaulting, killing 3-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur