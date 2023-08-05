Chhattisgarh: Naxalite couple involved in several attacks lays down arms in Sukma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Representational Image of Naxalite in action

A Naxal couple, with the wife carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, an official said. Muchaki Bhima and his wife Muchaki Galle handed themselves over before officials of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police, referring to dissatisfaction with the "barbaric" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, district Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

Muchika Bhima is a member of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS) and Muchaki Galle is the chairman of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS), part of Naxalite Katekalyan District Council, Kiran Chavhan added according to news agency PTI.

They were associated with a few incidents of Naxal violence in the last four-five years, Chavhan said.

"The Naxal couple surrendered before security forces as part of an ongoing campaign named ‘Puna Narkom’ (a term in the Gondi dialect meaning New Dawn). The campaign was launched by the Chhattisgarh government as part of its surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxals," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Tongpal Tomesh Verma said.

As of June 17, since the launch of the surrender campaign, as many as 609 Naxals, among them 157 conveying cash rewards, have set out their arms in the Dantewada region, as the government informed through an official statement earlier.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the central government informed the Lok Sabha that incidents regarding Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal viciousness and resultant deaths decreased by 77% and 90 percent separately in 2022 when compared with 2010.

