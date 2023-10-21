Who will win in South-Bastar, North-Sarguja and Central regions in Chhattisgarh? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh OPINION POLL: Who will win in South-Bastar, North-Sarguja and Central regions?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election-India TV CNX opinion poll : The Congress party may retain power with a reduced majority in the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh state. The results of the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey were telecast today (October 21) on the news channel.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7 (Tuesday), and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 (Friday).

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 (Sunday). The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The filing of nominations for the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls also started today (October 21).

As per the data of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is going to retain power once again. In a House of 90 assembly seats, Congress may win 50 seats, compared to 68 seats it had won five years ago in 2018.

The main opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 38 seats, compared to only 15 seats it had won five years ago, said the opinion poll survey. 'Others' including independents and some local parties may win the remaining two seats as compared to the seven seats they had won in the year 2018.

Here's the region-wise seat projection of Chhattisgarh:

In northern Sarguja having 14 seats:

Congress may win 8 seats

BJP may get six seats

In southern Bastar having 12 seats:

Congress may get eight seats

BJP may get four seats

In Central Chhattisgarh having 64 seats:

Congress may win 34 seats

BJP may win 28 seats

Others may win the remaining two seats

Data of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018:

Total Seats: 90 (Majority: 46)

Know data of 'Seat Share' in Chhattisgarh:

Congress: 68

BJP: 15

JCC: 05

BSP: 02

Independents: 00

ALSO READ:​ Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Centre not getting chance to arrest me, alleges CM Baghel

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh polls: Congress names Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka among 40 star campaigners