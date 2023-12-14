Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Kanker district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Kanker: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan lost his life in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday. This marks the second casualty in two days. The incident took place near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits while a combined team of the BSF and district police force was on patrol, said a senior police official.

BSF Head Constable Akhilesh Rai (45), a native of Uttar Pradesh, sustained injuries in an explosion. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to Pakhanjur for further medical care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Search operation underway

The official further said that a search operation by a joint team of BSF, District Reserve Guard and district police force is underway in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another injured after Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Narayanpur district of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

