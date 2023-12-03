Ambikapur Election Result 2023 Live: Congress' Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo vs. BJP's Rajesh Agarwal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambikapur Election Result 2023

Ambikapur Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Ambikapur is constituency number 10 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. It is one of the Chhattisgarh Assembly seats comprising the Sarguja Lok Sabha constituency. The Ambikapur Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023, in Ambikapur.

Candidates in Ambikapur Assembly Seat 2023

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from the Congress party and Rajesh Agarwal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Ambikapur constituency.

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Abdul Majid, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Balsai Korram, Hamar Raj Party's (HRP) Ramnandan Paikra, Rashtriya Mahan Gantantra Party's (RMGP) Sujan Bind, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's (BSCP) Santosh Vishwakarma and Independent candidates Anil Shrivastava, Aster Xalxo, Kranti Kumar, Meera Ravi, Mukesh Goswami and Rakesh Kumar Sahu are also in the fray.

What happened in Ambikapur in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress leader TS Singh Baba won the Ambikapur seat by defeating BJP candidate Anurag Singh Deo with a margin of 19,558 votes. In 2018, Congress leader TS Singh Baba again won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Anurag Singh Deo with a margin of 39,624 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Ambikapur?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Kamalbhan Singh Marabi was leading from the Ambikapur constituency. BJP candidate Renuka Singh Saruta was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

