Ujjwala Yojana: Govt likely to increase LPG subsidy again, 9.5 crore beneficiaries to get relief

Ujjwala Yojana: There is good news for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana ahead of Diwali. According to media reports, they would get more subidies on the LPG cylinders. The sources said the government is preparing to provide relief to the beneficiaries of the scheme (Ujjwala Yojana) before the Lok Sabha elections next year and amidst festival season.

At present, these beneficiaries get a subsidy of Rs 300 on 12 cylinders in a year. A decision on additional relief under the Ujjwala scheme may be taken in the coming months.

Relief from inflation for common man

According to the media reports, the government is planning to provide relief to the common man from the inflation. The relief effort is being made by the government at a time when the price of petroleum products is high in the international market due to geopolitical tension.

However, according to Livemint news, when information was sought from the Petroleum Ministry and Finance Ministry on this news through email, no response was received from them.

Earlier, on October 4, the Union Cabinet had approved a subsidy of Rs 100 for 9.5 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Before that in September, the government had approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on LPG gas cylinder for all general customers across the country.

At present, beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana pay Rs 603 for a cylinder, while the average customer pays Rs 903 in Delhi.

The government had started the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the year 2016 for the poor to provide relief from traditional oven which cuases smoke. The government has recently released Rs 7.5 crore for the year 2024-26 and additional Rs 1650 crore for providing free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

