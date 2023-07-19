Surat Diamond Bourse overtakes Pentagon as world's largest office building: Area, cost and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Surat Diamond Bourse new building

Surat, which is known for producing 90% of all diamonds in the world, now has a remarkable building to house its thriving industry. A recently opened building in the diamond hub of Surat, Gujarat, has outperformed the Pentagon as the world's largest office building, as per a report in CNN.

'One-stop destination'

According to the report, the Surat Diamond Bourse, which is described as a "one-stop destination" for over 65,000 diamond professionals such as cutters, polishers, and traders, will welcome its first tenants in November. It includes a progression of nine rectangular designs pouring out from and interconnected through a central "spine", and the rambling 15-story complex has been worked across in excess of 35 acres of land.

Following four years of development work, which was partially blocked by coronavirus-related delays, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to invite its most memorable tenants in November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the official opening, which is set for later this year.

Area, cost and other details

The bourse flaunts in excess of 4,700 office spaces, which can likewise act as small diamond-cutting and polishing workshops. The advancement likewise incorporates 131 lifts, as well as dining, retail, health, and conference facilities for the workers.

The Chief of the task, Mahesh Gadhavi, highlighted the upsides of the Surat Diamond Bourse, accentuating how it will save a large number of individuals from everyday travel to Mumbai via train for business purposes. He depicted it as a "better choice" for directing precious stone exchange exercises.

The construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse was engineered by the Indian engineering firm Morphogenesis, which won an international design competition. Outperforming the Pentagon was not part of the competition brief, Gadhavi told CNN. Rather, the venture's size was directed by demand, he said, adding that the workplaces were completely bought by diamond organisations.

Also Read | Gujarat: Gold worth approx Rs 25 crore seized at Surat airport; 4 held

Also Read | Two Go First flights diverted, landed at Surat airport

Latest Business News