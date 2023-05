Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Two Go First flights - one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai - were diverted and landed at Surat airport between 6:30 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to reports, all the passengers are still on the aircraft.

The cause of the landing is not clear, Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar said.

More to follow...

