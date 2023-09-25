Stock markets end trading day with cautious trading and minimal gains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

Indian stock markets experienced a day characterized by cautious trading and a largely rangebound session, ultimately concluding Monday's trading with minimal gains. Despite the relatively flat performance of benchmark indices, the broader markets exhibited strength, offering some relief to investors.

The BSE Sensex managed to secure a modest gain of 15 points, closing at 66,024, while the Nifty 50 remained nearly unchanged, concluding at 19,675 points. Notably, the banking sector demonstrated resilience, as the Nifty Bank surged by 154 points to settle at 44,766 points. Additionally, midcap stocks displayed a robust performance, with the Midcap Index gaining a substantial 267 points, reaching 40,406 points.

Key gainers on the Nifty included Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, and Coal India. Conversely, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories faced losses.

Sector-wise, the realty index recorded a notable increase of 1.5 percent, while the bank index witnessed a 0.3 percent uptick. In contrast, the Information Technology index registered a 0.7 percent decline, and the capital goods index dipped by 0.3 percent.

