Stock market bounces back: Sensex surges 335 points, Nifty up 148 points

The Indian stock market witnessed a notable rebound today as both the Sensex and Nifty recorded substantial gains by the end of the trading session. The Sensex, India's benchmark stock index, surged by 335.39 points, settling at 73,097.28. This significant uptick reflects renewed investor confidence and optimism in the market. Similarly, the Nifty, another key index representing the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saw a notable increase of 148.95 points, closing at 22,146.65. This positive movement indicates a bullish sentiment among traders and investors.

Outlook for investors

The substantial gains observed in both the Sensex and Nifty suggest a favourable outlook for investors in the Indian stock market. However, analysts caution that market fluctuations are normal, and investors should remain vigilant and informed while navigating the dynamic market conditions.