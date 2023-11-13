Sensex, Nifty register losses amidst profit booking ahead of CPI inflation data

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

The key equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, concluded Monday's trading session in negative territory as investors engaged in profit-booking activities ahead of the scheduled release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data later in the day. Notably, the domestic indices posted strong gains during the first session of Samvat 2080 on Diwali.

The S&P BSE Sensex recorded a decline of 326 points, closing at 64,934. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 19,444, marking a reduction of 82 points.

Among the 30-share Sensex constituents, notable losers included Bajaj Finance, Infosys, TechM, ICICI Bank, Nestle, and TCS. A total of 23 of the 30 index stocks ended the day in the red. Conversely, M&M, JSW Steel, NTPC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, and SBI emerged as gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap index saw a modest rise of 0.10%, while the BSE Smallcap index experienced a slight decline of 0.01%.

Across sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index witnessed the most substantial gain, surging by 2.6%, followed by the Nifty Metal index, which increased by 0.37%. However, the Nifty IT index experienced a decline of 0.73%. The majority of sectors concluded the day in negative territory.

During the previous session, Diwali Muhurat Trading, the BSE Sensex had rallied, closing 355 points higher at 65,259.45 in the first trading session of Samvat 2080. The Nifty, in the same session, stood at 19,525.55, marking an increase of approximately 100 points. Today's profit booking seems to have offset some of the gains made during the festive trading session.

