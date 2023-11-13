Govt permits Patanjali Ayurveda to ship non-basmati rice as donation to Nepal for earthquake victims

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Nepal earthquake: The Central government has granted a special exemption to Patanjali Ayurveda, allowing them a one-time exception from the export ban to send 20 tonnes of non-basmati white rice as a donation to Nepal for the victims of the earthquake.

Despite the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice imposed on July 20 to enhance domestic supply, exceptions are made for exports based on government permission to specific countries to address their food security requirements, subject to requests.

"One time exemption from prohibition is granted to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for export of 20 MT of Non-basmati white rice (Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…as donation to Nepal for earthquake victims," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

According to a DGFT's notification issued in October, the government permitted exports of 10,34,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon and Malaysia.

The quantity notified for Nepal is 95,000 tonnes, Cameroon (1,90,000 tonnes), Cote D' Ivore (1,42,000 tonnes), Guinea (1,42,000 tonnes), Malaysia (1,70,000 tonnes), Philippines (2,95,000 tonnes), and Seychelles (800 tonnes). Nepal is a major market for the company.

Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight on November 6 that killed 153 people and injured more than 250 individuals.

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 properties, both public and private.

India has become the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal.

