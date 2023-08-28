'Excited to be a partner...': Bill Gates in special address at Reliance Industries 46th AGM

Follow us on Image Source : AP Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates

Reliance AGM 2023: Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates made a special address at the Reliance Industries 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday saying he's delighted that Reliance is collaborating with his foundation and climate organization, Breakthrough Energy, on some of the world’s toughest challenges.

Addressing the Reliance Industries AGM, Bill Gates said, "Despite resource constraints, India has eradicated polio. It has reduced poverty, HIV transmission, and infant mortality. It has increased access to sanitation and financial services. I am amazed not only by India’s innovation in science and technology but by the country’s focus on deploying that innovation to help those who need it most."

"I am delighted that Reliance is collaborating with our foundation and with my climate organization, Breakthrough Energy, on some of the world’s toughest challenges – addressing climate change, helping unlock economic power for women, and improving health outcomes for the poor," Bill Gates said.

India making great progress in climate change, says Bill Gates

Bill Gates said that India is making great progress when it comes to climate change.

"I am optimistic that the partnership between Breakthrough Energy and Reliance will do even more to spark innovation and help bring scalable solutions that work for India and the world," he mentioned.

"Nita Ambani has spoken about our partnership on women’s economic empowerment. Together, over the next three years, we will support one million women to fulfil their potential through self-help groups," he added.

Will support innovation to develop drugs and point-of-care diagnostics, says Gates

India has a proven track record of manufacturing high-quality, affordable drugs and vaccines for the country and the world. Through the foundation’s work with Reliance, we aim to support innovation and implementation at scale to develop drugs and point-of-care diagnostics. We will also continue to work with communities to support the government’s efforts to eliminate infectious diseases, Bill Gates said.

"The Gates Foundation and Breakthrough Energy are excited to partner with Reliance. I believe there is no problem too big for the innovators of India and the world. I look forward to making continued progress against some of the world’s greatest challenges together, and helping many more people live healthy, productive lives," he further added.

Bill Gates on PM Modi's Independence Day speech

"In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Modi shared a vision where 20 million women in self-help groups substantially boost their income. I think our partnership can help make that happen," Bill Gates said.

