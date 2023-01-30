Print mandatory declarations on outer pack containing gift or multi-piece packs: Govt to firms

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PICS Important changes for the print on packages

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Monday issued a directive in which it asked companies to mention all mandatory declarations including MRP, on the outer pack. Retail commodity packages containing more than one pack, including gift and multi-piece packs, are required to mention on the outer pack, it read.

"It is observed that the mandatory information is not declared on a retail package containing more than one retail package," the directive stated.

It is mandatory that all the necessary declarations should also be made on all retail packages inside a group/ combination/ multi-piece/gift package, it said.

Name and address of the manufacturer, packer, and importers as well as the country of origin for imported products, net quantity, month and year of manufacture/pack/import, best before use date and consumer care details -- are some of the mandatory declarations required to be printed outside the pack.

There should be mention of the unit sale price which will come into force with effect from February 1 this year, it added.

(With PTI input)

