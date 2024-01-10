PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: 'We've to make India developed country by 2047' | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar said that it is the responsibility of the government that India should be a developed nation by 2047. On Tuesday, a bilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where several MoUs were signed. The UAE president is the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. UPDATES
PM Modi also inaugurated the 10th edition of the VGGS on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir.
PM Modi's top Quotes
- Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world... 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen...
- We are all aware of the global circumstances. So, in times like these, if the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy...
- Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen...
- Agreements have been signed for new investments worth billions of dollars in India's port infrastructure by the companies from UAE...
- The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers...
- The participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in this Summit, is a matter of great joy for us. His presence as the chief guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE...
- In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal.
- This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries, who are participating in this Summit, are crucial partners in this development journey of India...