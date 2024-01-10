PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: 'We've to make India developed country by 2047' | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar said that it is the responsibility of the government that India should be a developed nation by 2047. On Tuesday, a bilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where several MoUs were signed. The UAE president is the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. UPDATES

PM Modi also inaugurated the 10th edition of the VGGS on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir.

PM Modi's top Quotes