Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana:14th instalment to be released soon, check how to apply, documents required

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana:14th instalment to be released soon, check how to apply, documents required

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central government programme that boosts the incomes of all landholding farmer households in the nation.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 16:27 IST
PM kisan samman nidhi yojana
Image Source : FREEPIK PM kisan samman nidhi yojana:14th instalment to be released soon, check how to apply, documents required

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojna is a central government scheme that provides financial aid to the landholding farmer families all across India. Under the scheme every land-owning farmer is given an income support of Rs 6000 every year. Funds are transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each.

Until now, the government has released 13 instalments of the PM Kisan Yojana. Last month, the most recent payment of Rs 2,000 was directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The Government has transferred 16,000 crore rupees to over 8 crore eligible farmers.

The beneficiaries receive money in three different instalments throughout the year. The first instalment is often granted between April and July, the second between August and November, and the third between December and March. The exact date for the release of the 14th instalment has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be released between April 2023 and July 2023.

The Government has mandated eKYC for all the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojna. As per the information provided on the official website, individuals can complete the eKYC process through an OTP-based method on the MKISAN Portal. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest CSC centre and complete the process through a biometric-based method.

The beneficiaries can check the status of their instalment on the official website of PM-Kisan.

Here is how you can check the status of your PM-Kisan instalment:

Related Stories
PM Modi transfers Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers under PM-KISAN

PM Modi transfers Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers under PM-KISAN

Increase cane prices, double PM KISAN funds: BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes to UP CM

Increase cane prices, double PM KISAN funds: BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes to UP CM

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 cr to more than 10 crore beneficiaries under PM-KISAN on January 1

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 cr to more than 10 crore beneficiaries under PM-KISAN on January 1

PM releases Rs 20,000 cr to over 10 crore farmers as 10th installment under PM-KISAN

PM releases Rs 20,000 cr to over 10 crore farmers as 10th installment under PM-KISAN

1.Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/
2.Tap ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.
3.Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link under the ‘Farmers’ section.
4.From the drop-down menu, choose State, District, Sub District, Block, and Village.
5. Click on the ‘Get Report’.
6. Your status will be  on the screen.

Here are the steps to follow to perform eKYC on the official website of PM-Kisan:
1.Go to the PM-Kisan website.
2.Look for the eKYC option on the right-hand side of the page and click on it.
3.Enter your Aadhaar Card number and the captcha code, then click on the search button.
4.Enter the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar card.
5.Click on the 'Get OTP' button and enter the OTP in the designated field.

PM Kisan Yojana: List of Documents required for Registration 
1.Landholding papers and an Aadhaar card
2.Bank account information for a citizenship certificate or income certificate.
3.A working mobile number

Latest Business News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News