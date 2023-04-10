Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK PM kisan samman nidhi yojana:14th instalment to be released soon, check how to apply, documents required

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojna is a central government scheme that provides financial aid to the landholding farmer families all across India. Under the scheme every land-owning farmer is given an income support of Rs 6000 every year. Funds are transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each.

Until now, the government has released 13 instalments of the PM Kisan Yojana. Last month, the most recent payment of Rs 2,000 was directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The Government has transferred 16,000 crore rupees to over 8 crore eligible farmers.

The beneficiaries receive money in three different instalments throughout the year. The first instalment is often granted between April and July, the second between August and November, and the third between December and March. The exact date for the release of the 14th instalment has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be released between April 2023 and July 2023.

The Government has mandated eKYC for all the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojna. As per the information provided on the official website, individuals can complete the eKYC process through an OTP-based method on the MKISAN Portal. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest CSC centre and complete the process through a biometric-based method.

The beneficiaries can check the status of their instalment on the official website of PM-Kisan.

Here is how you can check the status of your PM-Kisan instalment:

1.Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2.Tap ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

3.Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link under the ‘Farmers’ section.

4.From the drop-down menu, choose State, District, Sub District, Block, and Village.

5. Click on the ‘Get Report’.

6. Your status will be on the screen.

Here are the steps to follow to perform eKYC on the official website of PM-Kisan:

1.Go to the PM-Kisan website.

2.Look for the eKYC option on the right-hand side of the page and click on it.

3.Enter your Aadhaar Card number and the captcha code, then click on the search button.

4.Enter the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar card.

5.Click on the 'Get OTP' button and enter the OTP in the designated field.

PM Kisan Yojana: List of Documents required for Registration

1.Landholding papers and an Aadhaar card

2.Bank account information for a citizenship certificate or income certificate.

3.A working mobile number

