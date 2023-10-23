Breaking News: Parag Desai, owner of Wagh Bakri, dies at 49 after attack by street dogs

Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Breaking News: Parag Desai, owner of Wagh Bakri, dies of brain haemorrhage at 49

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2023 12:54 IST
Wagh Bakri owner Parag Desai
Image Source : X Wagh Bakri owner Parag Desai

Parag Desai, the owner of Wagh Bakri, died at 49 on Sunday, the company said in a statement. According to media reports, he was getting treatment in a hospital after an attack by street dogs. 

Desai, who also held the post of Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, suffered a brain haemorrhage after being bitten by a dog. He reportedly fell during his morning walk in a park last week.

"Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India," Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil posted on X.

The company said, it will organise an 'Antim Yatra' at 9 am tomorrow (October 23). The last rites will take place from 'PARAG' Bungalow, Santossa Park, Chhanalal Joshi Marg, Ambli, Ahmedabad. 

