WhatsApp Business explores new ‘Quick Action Bar’ feature for Android users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Business working on Quick Action Bar

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature which is expected to be called the "quick action bar" on its WhatsApp Business app for Android users. The new feature is designed to enhance the user experience by allowing quick and easy access to various functions through a new icon located above the microphone button. When activated, the feature reveals a quick action bar just above the chat bar, allowing users to perform a variety of actions efficiently.

Quick action bar: How will this feature make a difference?

This innovation primarily aims to improve and simplify the process of interacting with customers on the WhatsApp Business platform. By ensuring that key features are readily visible, businesses can save time and effort when engaging with the app's functionalities. These features include swiftly creating orders, accessing quick replies, and easily sharing products from a business's catalogue.

Where is the new feature available?

The quick action bar feature is currently in a testing phase and is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp Business beta for Android. In the near future, it is expected to roll out to a broader audience.

This update aligns with Meta's focus on enhancing the utility of WhatsApp for businesses. Just last month, Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, introduced a new feature in India, allowing WhatsApp users to make payments to businesses using various payment options. These options include all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. Meta collaborated with online payment solutions provider PayU and Bengaluru-based Razorpay to add support for payments through credit and debit cards, net banking, and all UPI apps in India. This expansion follows the initial introduction of the payment service in Brazil and Singapore.

About the new WhatsApp business update:

As WhatsApp Business continues to evolve and introduce features like the quick action bar, it aims to provide businesses with tools that streamline customer interactions and enhance the overall experience for both companies and their clients.

ALSO READ How to use dual WhatsApp accounts on one device: A step-by-step guide

The quick action bar is expected to be a valuable addition to the WhatsApp Business app, offering businesses a convenient way to engage with customers and fulfil various tasks more efficiently and effectively. It reflects WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to improving its platform for business users.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News