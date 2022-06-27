Noida International Airport: ICAD Holding named master system integrator for India's first greenfield airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/CROPPED) The phase-1 of Noida International Airport is likely to become operational by September 2024

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected the global technology firm ICAD Holding as its Master System Integrator (MSI) consultant for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International and has been incorporated to develop the Noida airport.

The phase-I of the Noida International Airport is expected to be completed by 2024. The airport aims to set a new benchmark as a digital airport with the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to provide a seamless and mostly contactless flow.

ICAD, as part of its mandate, will support the facility with the systems integration design, integration program management and integration of ICT and airport systems. The airport’s digital plans include paperless processing across all checkpoints in line with the government’s DigiYatra policy.

ICAD in a statement said that it has partnered exclusively with Wipro and Ross & Baruzzini from the USA to provide comprehensive MSI consultancy services to YIAPL. The Noida International Airport would be the 45th Airport Project that ICAD has undertaken globally.

Ghassan Sayegh, group CEO, ICAD, said that ICAD will work closely with YIAPL and other Airport Companies/AAI to deliver signature airport projects in the country through the Indian subsidiary – ICAD Airports Pvt. Ltd.

Satya Easwaran, country head, India, Wipro Limited, said that the development marks Wipro’s entry as Master Systems Integration (MSI) consultant supporting ICAD to design and implement the Airport Integration Platform for NIA, which is planned to be the largest greenfield airport in Asia.

“We are delighted to partner with ICAD in their first engagement in India. We support multiple Public Private Partnership (PPP) airports in India and globally. We look forward to extending our digital and aviation capabilities to define the growth of NIA,” Jasvinder Singh, Enterprise Cluster Head, Wipro Limited, said.

The Noida International Airport is billed to be India's largest upon full completion. It will be spread over 5,000 hectares. The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares. The second phase for the land parcels will require over 1,100 hectares.

The UP government and the Noida Authority are both 37.50 per cent share holders in the Noida International Airport. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the Yamuna Expressway Authority are both 12.50 per cent share holders in it.

READ MORE: Noida Airport set to become UP's growth engine: Here's all you need to know

Latest Business News