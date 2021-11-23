Jewar Airport is set to become UP's growth engine: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The first phase of the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Noida International Airport News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday, November 25. With Jewar airport, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in the country to have five international airports, including the the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under construction international airport at Ayodhya. The mega airport project in Jewar will not only give big momentum to the development of the region, but is also poised to fast track Uttar Pradesh's overall growth. This development of the airport is in line with PM Modi's vision towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector.

The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India. Due to its scale and capacity, the Noida Airport will be a gamechanger for UP and will unleash the potential of the state to the world. It will also help Uttar Pradesh establish itself on the global logistics map.

Why Jewar Airport matters:

The Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI). It is located strategically to serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Aligarh, Agra and neighbouring areas. For the first time in India, an airport has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne. Through facilitating seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth, and enable reach of local products to national and international markets. This will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises, and also create tremendous employment opportunities. According to an estimate approx 5 lakh jobs will be created. | ALSO READ: Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will have stoppage at Jewar Airport in Noida The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail, and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and airport in only 21 minutes. The airport will also house a state-of-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) Service. The design of the airport is focussed on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport will introduce a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. The Jewar International Airport will be India's first net zero emissions airport. Land has been earmarked to be developed as forest park using trees from the project site. The Noida International Airport will also preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport, a statement released by Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

When will the airport become operational

The first phase of the airport, being developed with a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore, is scheduled to be completed by 2024. Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. The airport is being developed by Zurich Airport International AG as concessionaire.

