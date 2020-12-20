Image Source : INDIA TV Noida airport: When will the first flight take off

Noida will soon have an airport. The ambitious project approved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being built in Jewar area along the Yamuna Expressway in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The airport is being developed by Switzerland-headquartered private firm Zurich Airport International AG while the NIAL, a nodal agency floated by the state government, will monitor the project's development.

The Noida International Airport will have two runways and a capacity for handling 12 million passengers per annum in the first phase.

Eventually, it will have five runways and a passenger capacity of 70 million a year when completed at an estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore in total, according to officials.

The project could become a reality in the next three years. According to a senior government executive, the first flight is expected to take off by December 2023 or January 2024.

"The concession agreement for the airport was signed on October 7 and the master plan for the project was to be submitted within the next 60 days. The master plan was submitted on December 4 to the Civil Aviation Ministry for its comments. Once the ministry sends it back, it would be taken up by the NIAL Board for approval after which construction and development work would begin. The project, so far, is coming up as per schedule and the first flight from the airport is expected to take off in 2023. It would be either December 2023 or January 2024," Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

Also the CEO of the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Singh said the flight operation has to begin within three years of the signing of the concession agreement.

Over 1,300 hectare of land from six villages of Rohi, Parohi, Kishorepur, Dayanatpu, Ranhera and Banwari Bans in the Jewar tehsil has been acquired by the state government under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, for the first phase development of the airport.

Meanwhile, the resettlement and rehabilitation of over three thousand families who are getting displaced due to the mega greenfield project is likely to be completed by May 2021.

