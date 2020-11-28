Jewar Airport to have greenfield link to Delhi-Mumbai expressway: What we know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The upcoming Jewar Airport to have greenfield link to connect it with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that his ministry will take up the task to built the greenfield link to the upcoming Jewar Airport in Noida. According to The Times of India, Nitin Gadkari said that if the UP government can get them the land, his ministry will bear the expenses of building the new link. The new link will connect the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Ballabhgarh.

Almost 80 per cent part of the upcoming greenfield link will fall in Haryana while remaining in Uttar Pradesh. Further speaking on the matter, the Union Minister said they already had some meetings with the UP government officials and mentioned that they are onboard with them.

Work on Jewar airport could begin soon as the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG signed a key agreement in October. Estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, the 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport was inked between the UP government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, the officials said.

With the concession agreement in place, the Switzerland-headquartered company would construct and maintain the airport that is being built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion.

According to officials, restriction on flight services due to COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has led to the extension of the date for signing of the concessionaire agreement between selected developer and the state government agencies for the project.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will have stop at Jewar Airport in Noida

Latest India News