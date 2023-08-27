National Smart City Convention to be held next month: A guide to how IoT is transforming urban living

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS A Girls Hostel in an Indian University

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National Smart City Convention in Indore on September 27. Organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the convention will see at least 2,000 delegates from 100 smart cities taking part.

Innovations of smart city projects running in 100 cities across the country will be shared during the conference and cities that are performing excellently will also be awarded.

The Modi government had launched the ambitious Smart Cities Mission in 2015 and 100 cities were selected for redevelopment.

According to the the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the mission's objective is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give its citizens a decent quality of life and a clean and sustainable environment, besides adopting smart solutions to various issues.

The year 2023 has seen the advent of smart cities fueled by the Internet of Things (IoT) plus modern technology. Smart cities have quickly progressed from a futuristic goal to a realistic reality, transforming the way individuals engage within their city environs.

According to Suren Goyal, partner, RPS Group, technology has its own influence in smart cities that are built with sustainability in mind. Urban regions' carbon emissions is reduced through environment friendly infrastructures fueled by sources that are renewable.

Transportation which is a major factor affecting urbanisation is a key use case for smart cities. Intelligent transportation systems can give citizens better quality of life and a clean and sustainable environment.

"To generate real-time traffic insights, smart traffic management platforms use information collected by sensors, GPS units, as well as social networking sites. This not merely cuts commuting hours and consumption of petrol, but it also decreases the negative environmental effects," he said.

At the same time, electric and driverless cars are progressively being incorporated into urban settings, revolutionising how people travel around cities.

The integration of technology with the transportation system can be used to monitor and improve traffic congestion and urban mobility, said LC Mittal, director, Motia Group.

"Digital platforms have transformed citizen involvement, allowing citizens to contact with local authorities, raise complaints and access crucial services in real time," he said.

Another key factor to providing a clean and sustainable environment in the rapid urbanisation is waste management. Anurag Goel, director, Goel Ganga Developments, said that the latest technology integration in the waste management solutions specialized for smart cities.

"Smart grids intelligently regulate energy distribution, adapting to variations in demand and optimising use. Sensor-equipped waste management systems reduce the impact on the environment by simplifying gathering and disposing of procedures," he said.

