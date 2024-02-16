Here's how you can order high-security registration plate for your vehicle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Traffic

The Indian government introduced High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) a few years ago to address identification issues with vehicle number plates. These plates are equipped with special features like a 3D hologram and a laser-etched serial number to prevent tampering and enhance security.

Since July 2022, all new vehicles have been automatically fitted with HSRP plates. However, states like Karnataka have mandated that older vehicles must upgrade to HSRP plates by February 17, 2024. Failure to comply may result in fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

HSRP, or High-Security Registration Plate, is a standard set by the Indian government for vehicle registration plates. It includes security features such as an international registration code, laser-etched unique serial number, and a 3D hologram of the Ashok Chakra. These plates are designed to be easily identifiable by law enforcement and are highly resistant to tampering.

To obtain an HSRP number plate, individuals can apply through the official website of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex national body representing the Indian automobile industry. The application process typically requires vehicle registration details, personal information, and online payment.

If online booking is not feasible, individuals may need to visit a showroom or the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to complete the process.

The transition to HSRP number plates aims to enhance vehicle security and streamline identification processes nationwide. It's important to adhere to the regulations to avoid fines and benefit from the improved security measures.