'Green cement' - Navrattan Group's answer to rising infrastructure air pollution in India

India is witnessing a massive infrastructural development and with rampant construction work going on all around, air pollution and environmental degradation have become a major cause of concern. To address the issue, Navrattan Green Cement Industries Private Limited (NGCIPL) has launched 'green cement'.

Navrattan Green Crete is a zero-carbon emission product apart from being low on cost. It contains zero percentages of limestone and offers a cleaner and better alternative to the conventional categories of cement.

Talking about the product, the CEO of Navrattan Group of Companies, Himansh Verma pointed out that the world is staring at a big crisis due to the rampant exploitation of our natural resources.

"Over exploitation of natural resources has created a crisis in the world and taking this as a challenge, the team of experts, scientists working with NGCIPL came up with the best formula in the form of Green Crete,” Verma said.

He added that it is the need of the hour to check and reduce air, water and land pollution, moving towards renewable and eco-friendly innovations. The 'green cement' is manufactured using a reused substance that includes fly ash and granulated slag.

