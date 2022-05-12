Samsung India inaugurates 'Samsung Smart School' at Varanasi's Jawahar Navodaya School

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Every classroom will consist of an 85-inch Samsung Fip interactive digital board replaces the traditional blackboard, making it a more exciting and fun learning environment for students.

Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship program Samsung Smart School at Varanasi's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school. This will provide digital learning opportunities to the students, in turn improving their learning abilities.

The Samsung Smart School program provides the best quality digital education and transformative innovations to the students. The students of the JNV Varanasi, under this program, will experience the latest digital learning infrastructure in the two smart classrooms that Samsung has set up in the school.

Every classroom will consist of an 85-inch Samsung Fip interactive digital board that replaces the traditional blackboard, making it a more exciting and fun learning environment for students. Students can use the second Samsung Flip (55-inch) to participate in lectures, quizzes, classwork, and project work, and the 40 Samsung Galaxy Tabs in each classroom for self-study. In addition, the classrooms also have a printer, a server PC, a tablet charging station, and a power backup.

Samsung's new program was inaugurated by the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma. Sharma also happens to be a former student of JNV. S. K. Maheshwari, Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Regional Office, Peter Rhee, Deputy Managing Director Samsung India, Partha Ghosh, Vice president of the Samsung India and P. K. Singh Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Varanasi were also present at the event.

“We are delighted to see the efforts put in by Samsung to enable digital education for students in remote areas of Varanasi. Samsung Smart School and the strong teacher training component of this program are already helping us improve learning processes for students and will go a long way in bridging the digital divide,” said PK Singh, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Varanasi.

“Our global citizenship initiative Samsung Smart School is closely tied with India’s development agenda and we are implementing it in close partnership with the government to ensure less-privileged students across the country get access to the benefits of digital education. Samsung Smart School at JNV Varanasi will provide digital learning opportunities to students and enhance the ability of teachers to use digital infrastructure to teach. Samsung Smart School program strengthens our commitment to our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia,” said Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

Apart from Varanasi, Samsung Smart School has been set up in JNV schools in Gwalior, Raipur, Udaipur, Kangra, Sambalpur, Faridabad, and Dehradun, Patna, and Dhanbad. Training for the teacher will also be provided for more meaningful educational content to the CBSE curriculum.

Under Samsung’s global citizenship vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ Samsung seeks to empower the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. Samsung believes in using innovation to positively transform communities and create a better life for people through its citizenship initiatives.

