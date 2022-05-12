GSEB HSC Result 2022 DECLARED. Here's how to check, download results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GSEB HSC Result 2022 declared

GSEB HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) or (GSHSEB) on Thursday declared the GSEB 12 Science Result. Students who had appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 12 Science exam should note that the GSEB Result 2022 has been released on the official website of the Gujarat Board. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the Gujarat Board Class 12 Science have been shared below.

GSEB HSC Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official website gseb.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HSC 12 results 2022'

3. Enter your roll number, or seat number, along with other required details

4. Submit the details

5. Your GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Other websites to check

Other than the main website -- gseb.org, students can check their GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 on gsebeservice.com as well.

GSEB HSC Result 2022: How to check result via SMS

Students who are unable to access the internet can also receive the GSEB 12 Science Result on their mobile phones, through a text message. To receive their GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 on mobile, students should type GJ12SSeat_Number and send the message to 58888111.

