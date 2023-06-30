Gold rises Rs 80; silver tumbles Rs 550 in Delhi markets | Check prices per 10 grams here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Gold rises Rs 80; silver tumbles Rs 550 in Delhi markets

Amid gains in overseas precious metal prices, Gold prices rose Rs 80 to Rs 59,030 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. According to HDFC Securities, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 58,950 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver, however, tumbled Rs 550 to Rs 70,700 per kilogramme.

"Gold slightly recovered from three-month lows on Friday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,030/10 grams, up by Rs 80 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,906 per ounce while silver was down at USD 22.46 per ounce.

ALSO READ: Gold and silver prices steady after US inflation report, PPI exceeds expectations

Rupee closes flat at 82.03 against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee closed flat at 82.03 (provisional) against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Friday amid a rally in the domestic equities and firm crude oil prices.

While FII inflows into equities supported the rupee, a firm US dollar in global markets and gains in crude oil prices capped its gains, analysts said.

The rupee opened weak at 82.05 at the interbank foreign exchange market due to firm crude oil prices in the Asian trade. It moved in a tight range of 82.00 to 82.07 in the day trade. The local unit settled flat at 82.03 (provisional) against the US dollar.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News